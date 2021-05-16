Gary Marshall Buys 250,000 Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Stock

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) insider Gary Marshall bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £152,500 ($199,242.23).

Shares of MCL opened at GBX 61.30 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £81.24 million and a PE ratio of 17.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.74. Morses Club PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.12 ($1.03). The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

