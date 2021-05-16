Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

