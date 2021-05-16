Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Buys 412,104 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 32.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,668,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares during the period. Kirkland Lake Gold makes up 8.5% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $56,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $41.47 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.