Galactrum (ORE) Achieves Market Cap of $14,742.98

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Galactrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Galactrum has a total market capitalization of $14,742.98 and $1.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Galactrum has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Galactrum alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,956.55 or 1.00071294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053163 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $714.27 or 0.01490470 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.12 or 0.00726418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.65 or 0.00393655 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.98 or 0.00239934 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Galactrum Coin Profile

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Galactrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galactrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galactrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galactrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.