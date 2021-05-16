FY2022 EPS Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Cut by Truist Securiti

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for uniQure in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.84) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.46). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

QURE stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $71.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. The company’s revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,850 shares of company stock worth $546,157. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.