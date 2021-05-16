FY2021 EPS Estimates for NorthWestern Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NWE. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. NorthWestern has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.51%.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,301 shares of company stock worth $1,565,326 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 303,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 196,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 113,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

