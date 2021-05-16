FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBM. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.34.

HBM stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.