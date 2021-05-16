Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 220 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after acquiring an additional 103,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $100.72 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

