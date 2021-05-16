Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $326.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $218.33 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

