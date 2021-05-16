Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 493 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $227,122,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

