Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 2,618 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises about 1.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 170.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 111,304 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $564,000.

BATS PFFD opened at $25.45 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

