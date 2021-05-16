Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

FUSN stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $18,781,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 370,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 106,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.