Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given New $16.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.30 to $16.90 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. Funko has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Funko by 185.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

