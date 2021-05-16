FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will report sales of $148.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.11 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $150.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $605.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $599.30 million to $611.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $628.36 million, with estimates ranging from $617.15 million to $639.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

FSK stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.45. 739,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,940. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.