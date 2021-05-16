Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $2.08

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00004227 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $78.05 million and approximately $24.84 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00089401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00020626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $553.36 or 0.01123151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00065413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00114130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00064695 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

