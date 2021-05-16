Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%.

FREQ opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $58.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,011,625.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

