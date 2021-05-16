Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.23.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.24. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.19 and a twelve month high of C$9.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -175.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

