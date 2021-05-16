Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen cut shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

NYSE:FLY opened at $16.95 on Friday. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

