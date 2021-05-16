Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 136,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,512,130 shares.The stock last traded at $18.78 and had previously closed at $18.93.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

