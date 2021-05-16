Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 136,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,512,130 shares.The stock last traded at $18.78 and had previously closed at $18.93.
FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
