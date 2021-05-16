Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. 14,688,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.