Flow Reaches Market Capitalization of $849.39 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $25.01 or 0.00051196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $849.39 million and $46.14 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00091659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.00510126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00232519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004903 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $583.27 or 0.01194174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00041708 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

