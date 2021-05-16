FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $320.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.07.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT opened at $272.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 134,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 82,421 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.