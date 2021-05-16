Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,809 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

