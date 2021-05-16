Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 0.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 35.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Baidu by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $186.21 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

