Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $80,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ET opened at $10.11 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

