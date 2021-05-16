Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Zynga by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Zynga by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zynga by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

In other news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $94,243.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,611.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 20,550 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $208,171.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 589,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,615,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

