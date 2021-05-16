Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after buying an additional 40,311 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,804,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $193.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.96.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

