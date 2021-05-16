Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce sales of $556.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $575.98 million and the lowest is $535.85 million. Five Below posted sales of $200.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $184.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a twelve month low of $83.58 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.61.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

