FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.02

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and traded as high as $39.00. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 4,455 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 64.43%.

In other FitLife Brands news, Director Todd Ordal sold 9,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $257,155.50. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

