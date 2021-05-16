First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,398,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,321,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.16. 63,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,766. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $74.59 and a 1 year high of $137.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

