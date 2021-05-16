First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 54,274 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXH opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $27.16.

