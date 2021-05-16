First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Susan L. Springfield Sells 58,495 Shares

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $19.44.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
