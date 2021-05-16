First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Susan L. Springfield Sells 58,495 Shares

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $19.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

