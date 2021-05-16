First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHS opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. First High-School Education Group has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79.

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.07 million for the quarter.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

