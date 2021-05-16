First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,593 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $22,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 276,295 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 264,844 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 195,725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

