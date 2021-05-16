Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.05.

Get Finning International alerts:

TSE FTT opened at C$33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.26. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$16.60 and a 1-year high of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$90,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $223,571.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.