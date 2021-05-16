Financial Survey: Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) versus Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ)

Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Offshore Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valaris has a consensus price target of $0.06, suggesting a potential downside of 11.76%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Offshore Drilling $980.64 million 0.02 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.05 Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Offshore Drilling. Diamond Offshore Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Diamond Offshore Drilling has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Offshore Drilling -140.16% -15.41% -7.11% Valaris -304.39% -18.72% -8.32%

Summary

Valaris beats Diamond Offshore Drilling on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 13 offshore drilling rigs, including four drillships and nine semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore contract drilling services in various water depths to oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, 45 jackup rigs, and 7 ARO rigs, as well as 2 rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

