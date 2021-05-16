Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.350-6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.65 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.65 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.520-1.550 EPS.

FIS traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $150.00. 2,315,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average of $141.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of -833.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.65.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

