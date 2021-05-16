Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.350-6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.65 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.65 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.520-1.550 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.65.

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $150.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.32. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

