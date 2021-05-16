Ferroglobe (GSM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $737.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.92.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

