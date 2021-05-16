Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $164.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FENC. Craig Hallum began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

