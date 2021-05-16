Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.71.

NYSE FRT opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $118.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.7% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 73,636 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 174.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 349,637 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

