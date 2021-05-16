FantasyGold (FGC) Market Capitalization Tops $67,634.32

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 51% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $67,634.32 and $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00091129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.42 or 0.00514863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.74 or 0.00232726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004910 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.23 or 0.01189486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00041845 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

