Falcon Project Price Down 25.8% Over Last 7 Days (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $52,581.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00088095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.19 or 0.00499032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.00227663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004895 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $553.96 or 0.01180425 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040566 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars.

