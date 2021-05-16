Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $179.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPE. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.41.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $171.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $62.86 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

