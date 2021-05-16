Exos Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRONU. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $497,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,482,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRONU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

