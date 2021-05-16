Exos Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III accounts for approximately 0.8% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,743,000.

Shares of DCRCU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

