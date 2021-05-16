Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,706,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $548,925,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $92,895,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.87.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

