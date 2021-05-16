Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $584,000 in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Progress Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000.

Shares of Progress Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Progress Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

