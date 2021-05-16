Exos Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,739 Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after buying an additional 807,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 579,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,518 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 204,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $30.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.