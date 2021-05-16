ExclusiveCoin Price Up 48.8% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $60,696.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003456 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.44 or 0.00689253 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00024322 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

